Q2 Billings Area Weather: A change occurs right after Independence Day

BILLINGS — The showers and thunderstorms are hit and miss through the 4th of July and afternoon temperatures stay a little below early July averages. After a quick weekend warm up, it looks even warmer next week.

Tuesday...Mostly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to the mid 50s.

Wednesday...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

Independence Day...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

By Friday, a high pressure ridge will boost afternoon highs by about 10 degrees to the mid-80s. By Monday, we could start a strong of 90 degree afternoons with plenty of sunshine.