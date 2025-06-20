Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance of storms this evening as summer kicks off

BILLINGS — Ready for summer? It arrives this evening at 8:42 PM. ☀️☀️☀️

A large upper trough moving into the Pacific Northwest will bring a chance of more showers and thunderstorms on Friday with some storms possibly turning strong to severe, especially in the east, with large hail and strong winds being the main threats. Temperatures will range from the 70s in the northwest to low 90s in the east.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms remains in the forecast on Saturday. While general thunderstorms are possible for most of the area, a few storms could turn strong in portions of eastern Montana.

A strong cold front will sweep through by Saturday evening, bringing the best chance of rainfall accumulation Saturday night into Sunday. This system will also bring snow to the mountains, with snow levels dropping to around 8,000 feet. 3-6" could fall in the upper areas of Beartooth Pass.

The cold front will also cool daytime highs down into the 50s and 60s on Sunday.

Monday aims to be a dry day for much of the area ahead of another disturbance that could bring more precipitation by the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com