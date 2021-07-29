Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance of showers

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A ridge of high pressure will attempt to keep things through Friday, but monsoonal moisture continues to stream into the region, so the potential is there for rain. Weak energy riding along the ridge will help aid in kicking up isolated to scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two west, south, and east of Billings this afternoon before moving through the Magic City later this evening. Only looking at spotty showers around the area on Friday.

High pressure remains with us across the weekend easing the chances of rain so expecting dry conditions Saturday and Sunday.

A strong wave will push that high pressure to the east on Monday so rain chances will return and maybe give us our best opportunity for showers and thunderstorms the first part of next week.

Flash flooding remains a concern today for burn scars around the region, but the threat lessens for the weekend before returning the first part of next week. Not every area will see rain, but heavy downpours will be possible for those who do. Debris and mud flows and washed out roads will be of concern.

Surface smoke may lighten a bit today so air quality will be moderate. Continue to use caution if you have asthma or other respiratory issues.

Highs will be around 90° this afternoon, then low 90s through mid-next week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s through mid-next week as well.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

