Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance of rain returns to the forecast

BILLINGS — A change in the very dry weather pattern kicks in on Wednesday as much needed moisture begins to move into the area. It will be a dry start to the day and any storms that develop before the afternoon won't bring much rain. Storms that do pop up could produce gusty winds in excess of 35 mph along with lightning. This, combined with low humidity, will bring elevated fire weather concerns, especially in eastern Montana where a Red Flag Warning will be in effect. Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s.

Stronger winds from the southwest will help clear out the haziness on Wednesday, but some wildfire smoke could still linger. Be sure to monitor the air quality before heading outside.

As moisture continues to stream into the region, a better chance of rain will begin Wednesday afternoon and last through Friday as an area of low pressure sweeps through. There is a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) of a few isolated severe storms from 3 pm to midnight on Wednesday with the main threat being gusty winds up to 60 mph.

Thursday aims to be the day with the most rain potential that could last into early Friday. There will be a chance of strong to severe storms Thursday afternoon into the evening. Gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail will be the main threats. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible for much of the area, with up to an inch west and southwest of Yellowstone County.

A cold front associated with the low could chill temperatures enough for high elevation snow showers to develop over the Beartooths down to around 9,300 feet and this may impact travel on the pass on Friday. Over a half inch is possible.

The front will also bring cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s on Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions return across the weekend as temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s.

At look ahead to next week shows highs in the 80s on a dry Monday. Some models are trying to bring rain back into the area on Tuesday along with cooler temperatures by the middle of the week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com