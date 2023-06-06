Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance of more showers and thunderstorms today

BILLINGS — We remain under the influence of a blocking pattern (low pressure to the west and high pressure to the east) and it looks like this may be the case through the rest of the week.

What does this mean for us? More rain.

Persistent flow from the south will bring ample moisture up from the Gulf causing daily showers. Several waves of energy will accompany this moisture giving us a chance of daily thunderstorms, too.

The main threats with these storms will be periods of very heavy rainfall, which could lead to more flash flooding, strong winds, lightning, and the possibility of small hail.

Based on a composite of models, 1-3" of rain could fall across the Q2 viewing area by Friday night. We'll keep you updated on rainfall projections as this number could change.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s through Friday then 70s across the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com