Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for thunderstorms on Friday, but still warm

BILLINGS — A wave of energy was strong enough to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to parts of Montana and Wyoming Thursday afternoon, but as the sun gets lower in the sky, our weather will quiet down, too. We can expect a partly cloudy and mild night with lows staying mainly in the mild 50s.

Another trough of low pressure will move over the northern Rockies on Friday, and it will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. We'll have another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, but mainly over the mountains.

Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to build over the northern and central Rockies. We can expect steady warming from Sunday through Tuesday. Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny with more clouds on Tuesday. Showers will return Wednesday and Thursday.