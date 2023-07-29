Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for storms through Monday

BILLINGS — Could be a bumpy night for some as there is a MARGINAL to SLIGHT risk of severe storms (see attached graphics) with damaging winds, hail, and frequent lightning all possible especially in eastern Montana and northeast Wyoming. The chance for severe weather will stay with us through Monday as there will be ample moisture and decent instability present. Stay weather aware!

High pressure will keep Tuesday mainly dry ahead of an upper low that will bring showers and thunderstorms back into the forecast Wednesday through Saturday. Strong or even severe storms could be possible during that stretch. We'll continue to monitor and keep you updated.

After a hot start to the week, daytime temperatures will cool to below average by Thursday and hold on until at least Saturday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s on Sunday, 80s/90s Monday through Wednesday then 70s/80s Thursday through Saturday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s tonight through Wednesday night then 50s/60s Thursday and Friday nights.

