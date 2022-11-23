Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for rain and snow today, Sunshine on Thanksgiving

BILLINGS — A cold front drops through today bringing a chance of freezing rain this morning from Hysham to Miles City then rain and snow this afternoon across the Q2 viewing area. 3-6" of snow could fall in the Pryors and Bighorns with Lodge Grass and Sheridan having a shot at a few inches. The rest of the area is expected to get less than an inch.

Because of the winter precipitation, holiday travel will be impacted this evening with roads turning icy along I-90 from Lodge Grass to Sheridan and 212 along the Lame Deer Divide. There could also be visibility issues. Winds could also have an impact with gusts over 40+ mph expected this afternoon from Big Timber to Harlowton and around the Livingston area. These winds could turn stronger Thursday night into Friday.

Expecting lots of sunshine on Thanksgiving Day and Friday which aims to be the warmest day of the week. A change in the weather pattern arrives on Saturday as a cooler and wetter trend is forecast to be in play this weekend through early December. Billings may not get above the freezing mark next week. Too early to tell what we could be facing in terms of snow, but there is the possibility of daily snow showers.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today and Thursday, 40s/50s on Friday, 30/40s across the weekend then 20s/30s early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight, 20s/30s Thursday night through Saturday night then 10s/20s Sunday night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com