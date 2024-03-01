Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for rain and snow through the weekend

BILLINGS — We enter into a period of unstable weather as Pacific moisture streams into the region.

There is a chance for rain and snow this morning, a chance for rain this afternoon then back to a chance for rain and snow this evening. A passing cold front will also bring daytime temperatures back down near seasonal today with highs mainly in the 40s.

We'll hold on to a chance for rain and snow through the weekend but only light accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. The higher peaks of the mountains, however, could pick up over a foot of snowfall, especially around Cooke City where a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect until Saturday night.

Winds will increase along the western foothills Saturday morning through the evening with gusts over 50 mph possible.

Another cold front will move through on Saturday bringing chilly air into the region. We can expect highs in the 20s and 30s on Sunday because of this. Outlooks continue to show a return to seasonal temperatures next week along with mainly dry conditions.

