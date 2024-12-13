Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for rain and snow this weekend

BILLINGS — There remains a chance for a few hit-or-miss snow showers today across the Beartooths and Absarokas while the rest of the area will stay dry. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a few spots possibly reaching 50° Friday and Saturday.

Billings will have a chance of rain Saturday evening that could transition to snow Sunday morning before becoming all rain again Sunday afternoon as a cold front passes through. Precipitation will taper off Monday morning. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Bighorns could pick 2-5" of snow while the foothills could get a few inches. Lower elevations are expected to see very little accumulation.

Winds will turn strong again from Big Timber to Livingston to Nye with gusts over 50 mph Friday night into Saturday morning. Anticipating strong winds on Sunday as well.

Daytime highs will range from the 30s to a few 50s on Saturday then 30s and 40s on Sunday through the middle of next week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s and 20s on Friday night, 20s and 30s on Saturday night then 10s and 20s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

