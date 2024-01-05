Q2 Billings Area Weather: A chance for light snow today

BILLINGS — A powerful disturbance sliding across the southern U.S. will pull a cold front through the area today. This will bring a chance of light snow across the Q2 viewing area, but little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. The mountains, however, could pick up an inch or so.

Winds will increase as the front passes with gusts up to 35 mph possible. For those areas who do see snow today, these winds could cause reduced visibility while driving due to blowing snow.

Dry conditions are expected tomorrow as winds increase around the Livingston area with gusts over 50 mph expected. Snow showers will begin to move in across the western mountains by tomorrow night as we prepare for our next system to push through. This system will have enough moisture associated with it to give us a better chance of snow across the region on Sunday. Only light accumulation is expected in the lower elevations with at least a few inches likely in the mountains.

Another cold front is also forecast to move through on Sunday knocking daytime temperatures down into the 20s and 30s. Northwest flow will bring dry conditions back into play on Monday as the cooler temperatures remain in place

It looks to get a little warmer on Tuesday out ahead of a big blast of Arctic air beginning to make its way in on Wednesday ushering in the coldest temperatures of the season so far Thursday through the weekend.

Snow potential next week remains uncertain at this time. We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will be sure to keep you updated, so check back often.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s through tomorrow, 20s/30s Sunday and Monday, 30s on Tuesday, 20s/30s on Wednesday then 10s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight, 20s tomorrow night, 10s on Sunday night, 10s/20s Monday and Tuesday nights then below zero/single digits Wednesday and Thursday nights.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com