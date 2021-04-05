Q2 Billings Area Weather: A Chance for Higher Snow, Lower Rain

BILLINGS — Good morning.

A cold front has passed through our area bringing cooler temperatures and a chance for snow to the mountains and rain to the lower elevations today and tomorrow. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for portions of central, southwest and west central Montana through this evening. 3-8" in the mountains and 1-3 in the lower elevations possible. A Winter Weather Advisory will also be across Bighorn Canyon, southern Big Horn, and the Sheridan Foothills tonight through Tuesday afternoon. 5-9" in the Big Horns and 1-4" along the foothills possible. The snow and rain should move out from west to east by Tuesday evening.

A flat ridge of high pressure will bring a dry and mild day on Wednesday before another shortwave is projected to push through on Thursday with a chance of a few showers. High pressure moves in to bring a return to drier conditions on Friday before yet another system looks to deliver rain on Saturday.

Highs will be in the upper 40s today and Tuesday, mid 60s on Wednesday, and upper 50s to low 60s on Thursday and Friday.

