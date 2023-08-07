Q2 Billings Area Weather: A busy week ahead. Here is the forecast

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone International Airshow and the beginning of MontanaFair, among other events, all get going this week. And for the most part, it looks like the weather is going to cooperate.

The weather hasn't been as active Monday as it was over the week. But there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region through Monday evening and again Tuesday.

Lows will drop minly the the 50s early Tuesday with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to mid-80s. Billings should end up 80 to 85.

Wednesday will be somewhat warmer with mainly the 80s to a few low 90s for highs, and it will be drier. A Pacific front will bring a good chance of showers Wednesday night and Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures once again.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will slowly edge up and conditions remain mainly dry. But temperatures will end up close to seasonal averages, helping to avoid an excessively hot stretch.