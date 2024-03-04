Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bumpy start but a quiet end to the week

Posted at 6:16 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 08:23:42-05

BILLINGS — Several waves of Pacific moisture will sweep across the area over the next couple of days bringing a chance for over 6" (higher in the upper peaks) of snow to our western mountains and even a slight chance for up to 2" in the lower elevations west of Yellowstone County through Wednesday night. Gusty winds could bring periods of blowing and drifting snow.

Billings could get a flurry tonight and then a light dusting tomorrow night.

A ridge of high pressure will usher in dry conditions by the end of the work week that will stretch across the weekend.

Some models are hinting at strong winds across the western foothills this weekend. This is something we'll be keeping an eye on.

Daytime temperatures will be in the 30s then 40s this week before warming into the 50s and perhaps some 60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

