Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bright, blustery and relatively mild end to the year

BILLINGS — After a mild Christmas Day, we had the look and feel of December and winter for a couple days in Montana and Wyoming. That cooling trend has come to an end as stormy weather leaves our region. We can expect a breezy night with high clouds, and lows that won't be too cold for late December, ranging from the upper 10s to the lower 30s early Tuesday.

We'll have a band of clouds move over the northern Rockies tonight and early Tuesday, but most of Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny for most of our region as we come to the end of 2025. We can expect breezy to locally windy weather at times both days, especially west of Billings, but highs will climb into the above average 40s and 50s.

We'll begin the New Year 2026 on Thursday with increasing clouds, but they'll do little to cool us down. We'll remain dry on New Year's Day Thursday, but we'll have more clouds through the weekend, too. We will have isolated rain showers and mountain snow from late Friday through early Monday, but most of us will get more wind than precipitation.