Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bright and hot start to August on Thursday

BILLINGS — The passage of a cold front over Montana and Wyoming on Tuesday allowed us to see more blue sky than we've had in several weeks on Wednesday, and it was a seasonably warm day, too. We've had a few clouds during the daylight hours, but they'll disappear after sunset, leading to a mild, quiet and bright Thursday morning.

The ridge of high pressure overhead will heat us further on Thursday, and we'll have plenty of sunshine along with above-average highs. Friday will likely be the hottest day for most areas, and a few record highs may be broken under our mostly sunny to sunny sky. High pressure will still be in control on Saturday with increasing clouds.

Monsoon moisture will begin moving northward toward Montana and Wyoming late this weekend and the first half of next week. We can expect a cooling of our daytime highs, a warming of our overnight lows, and daily chances for showers and thunderstorms from Sunday through Wednesday, but the rain will be fairly light, and won't fall for all areas.