Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bright and breezy end to February on Friday

BILLINGS — The warming wind that much of central and eastern Montana along with northern Wyoming has had this week continued on Thursday, and it brought some highs over 20 degrees warmer than average. We will still have gusty wind Thursday night, so lows Friday morning will be warmer than they should be on the final morning of February.

Because of the unseasonable warmth of the last several days and the heavy snow before the warming trend, we still have the potential for ice jams in rivers, creeks and streams along with ponding of meltwater in low-lying areas. Be aware of your surroundings, and if you see water rising, be sure to move any livestock or property to higher ground.

We will have more sunshine and breezy to locally windy weather with unseasonable warmth on Friday, more sun and less wind on Saturday as March comes in like a lamb instead of a lion, and increasing clouds but continued mild weather on Sunday. We'll snap back to reality the first half of next week with colder air and light rain turning to snow.