Q2 Billings Area Weather: A brief warm up in the short term

BILLINGS — Temperatures in the chance of precipitation will vary through the next week. After a couple of days of warmer and drier weather, unsettled conditions and cooler temperatures returned for the weekend.

Near normal temperatures with highs in the 40s and 50s are expected Wednesday after a chilly start. Morning readings will vary from the single digits in northeastern Montana to the 20s from Billings towards the mountain foothills to the West.

Afternoon readings will be into the 30s in the Eastern Plains with 40s to low 50s elsewhere. Wednesday will be a relatively quiet weather day with a mix of clouds and sun, light winds and little precipitation outside of the mountains.

Thursday will be the warmest day in the short term, with the highs in the upper 40s to low 60s. A cold front moving in will bring gusty winds around the east slopes of the Rockies and increasing clouds, with rain showers likely by Thursday afternoon and evening.

What's that cold front moves through? Temperatures will start to slip and by Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 30s and 40s. The cooldown will come with scattered rain and snow showers and some higher elevation snow.

Late Thursday and again Saturday into Sunday looks like the best chances of picking up any measurable precipitation. Conditions quickly dry out and warm up early next week with highs. In the 50s for much of the area Monday and especially warm Tuesday.

With Easter holiday travel and spring break, use care as changing conditions can be expected day by day.