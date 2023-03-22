Q2 Billings Area Weather: A brief warm up before snow arrives

BILLINGS — Temperatures return to seasonal averages for Thursday and Friday, but by Friday night another change in the weather. Expect rain/snow and colder temperatures for the weekend.

High temperatures on Thursday will be into the 40s to low 50s and southern Montana northern Wyoming. Clouds and showers will begin to fade in northern Wyoming. Highs in Northeast Montana only reach the 30s.

Expect increasing clouds on Friday, with highs mainly in the 40s and a few low 50s. By later in the afternoon and evening, as snow starts to move off the mountainS, the plains will see a combination of rain and snow showers.

Snow will fall in much of the area Saturday, favoring areas to the West and South of Billings. We could see around 6 inches near Red Lodge, and perhaps 2 to 3 in the Billings area total through Sunday.

This could be a good snow maker for the Beartooth/Absaroka's and the Bighorn Mountains. Temperature stay below seasonal averages heading into next week, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.

Thing start to dry out during the day Sunday, and remain mainly dry except for the higher elevations well into next week.