Q2 Billings Area Weather: A brief warm-up ahead of another winter storm

BILLINGS — Dense fog is happening this morning across portions of the area so watch out for reduced visibility and slick roads. Conditions should improve by late morning.

Southwest flow will push some Pacific moisture across the Beartooths/Absarokas through tomorrow so snow showers will be possible in the higher elevations. This flow will also bring strong winds to the foothills with gusts over 30 mph (maybe stronger) in and around the Livingston area during the day.

It will be dry in the lower elevations through tomorrow before a winter storm system puts snow chances back into the forecast Wednesday through Friday morning. 2-4" will be possible in the lower elevations while 6"+ could fall across the mountains. Any shift in the track of the low could cause these projected totals to change. We'll keep you updated.

Daytime temperatures will be warmer over the next few days before cooling to near seasonal late in the work week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

