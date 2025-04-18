Q2 Billings Area Weather: A brief break from the rain and snow

BILLINGS — As the low that brought a hefty amount of snow to the area on Thursday moves away, some lingering snow showers will be possible Friday morning across area mountains and foothills. Dry conditions will return on Friday afternoon into Saturday as high pressure briefly builds in.

Our next system is forecast to arrive Saturday night into Sunday morning, kicking off an unsettled weather pattern that will bring chances of daily mountain snow and lower elevation rain showers through next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s on Friday, then 50s and 60s across the weekend and stay near seasonal next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s on Friday night, then 20s-40s across the weekend through the middle of next week.

