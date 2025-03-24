Q2 Billings Area Weather: A breakdown of this week's weather ups and downs

BILLINGS — Expect gusty to strong winds of 45-to-65 mph in the western foothills Sunday night through Monday. Winds gusting 30 to 50 mph will spread across the plains on Monday, with locally stronger gusts possible in the vicinity of showers.

Mountain snow accumulation of 3-to-8 inches is expected, along with lower elevation rain showers Sunday night into Monday. East of a line from Billings to Sheridan, precipitation amounts will be generally light, but some areas may receive up to 0.25 inches.

Above-normal temperatures are expected from Monday through Tuesday, with highs reaching the 50s and 60s. By Wednesday and Thursday, many of the highs will be in the 60s and 70s in the lower elevations.

Late Thursday into Friday, a cold front will bring cooler temperatures and the possibility of increased precipitation, particularly in the mountains, where there’s a 60% chance of 6 inches of snow from Friday to Saturday. The plains may experience mainly rain due to warmer temperatures.

A cooling trend begins late in the week, returning temperatures to the 40s to low 50s.