Q2 Billings Area Weather: A break from the excessive heat

BILLINGS — Good morning.

It was another record setting day Tuesday across the viewing area:

Billings: 106° (103°- 1947)

Miles City: 108° (104°-2006)

Sheridan: 107° (102°- 2006 at Airport)

Now, let the “cool down” begin. It will still be hot, but the excessive heat starts to retreat this afternoon as we are behind a cold front.

Southwest flow injects monsoonal moisture into the region bringing chances for much needed rain Thursday and Friday. With daytime heating in place, a few thunderstorms will also be possible.

The weekend looks to be mainly dry before chances of rain return Monday as more moisture streams into the area.

Flash flooding will be possible through early next week for burn scars including Bobcat, Robertson Draw, and Crooked Creek. Saturday and Sunday will see the highest chances.

Areas of smoke will make air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups today. Use caution if you have asthma or other respiratory issues.

Highs will be in the mid 90s today, low 90s tomorrow then low to mid 90s through early next week. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s tonight then mid 60s through early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

