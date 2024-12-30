Q2 Billings Area Weather: A blast of winter as it turns colder

BILLINGS — Winter Storm Warnings and Weather Advisories are in effect for much of the region through Monday afternoon as a big push of moisture will bring snow to the mountains and lower elevations. The Beartooths, Absarokas, and Crazies could pick up over 10" while the , and Bighorns and Pryors could get up to 8" by late Monday morning. Lower elevations could pick up anywhere from less than an inch west to up to 4" east. Billings aims to get around half an inch or so.

Another weak disturbance will pass through late Monday night into Tuesday, keeping a chance of snow showers in the forecast with an additional 1-2" possible in the lower elevations.

High pressure will briefly bring dry conditions into the area on Wednesday ahead of a chance of periodic snow showers Wednesday night through the weekend with a couple more inches of accumulation possible during that stretch. There's still some uncertainty on this. Will keep you posted.

In terms of temperature, it's going to be a cold week as a frigid air mass digs in over the next 7 days. Daytime highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Monday and Tuesday, mainly 20s on Wednesday, 10s and 20s on Thursday and Friday then mainly 20s across the weekend although some areas in eastern Montana may still hit highs in the 10s.

Night time lows will be in the 10s and 20s on Monday night then single digits and 10s for the rest of the week with a couple of nights dipping below zero in eastern Montana.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

