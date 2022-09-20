Q2 Billings Area Weather: A blast of Fall

BILLINGS — A cold front will bring a big cool down today (30° cooler than yesterday in Billings alone) with increasing cloudiness. Not expecting any rain for Yellowstone County, but a few morning showers are possible to the north.

It will be breezy tomorrow ahead of an upper low coming out of the southwest. This will bring a chance of showers late Wednesday night into Thursday morning with rainfall totals up to a quarter of an inch possible. That total could be a bit higher in areas north of Yellowstone County. Mountain snow is also possible Thursday night into Friday morning.

Winds will pick up behind the low as it exits the state on Friday. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected for a good portion of the area with gusts up to 50 mph along the foothills also possible.

Fall arrives Thursday evening at 7:03 PM. The first weekend of the Fall is shaping up to be spectacular with only a very slight chance of rain on Saturday as a weak shot of energy passes through. This looks to be more isolated to the mountains, though. Expecting lots of sunshine on Sunday.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, mainly 60s tomorrow, 60s/70s Thursday and Friday, mainly 60s on Saturday then 60s/70s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night through Friday night then mainly 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

