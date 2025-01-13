Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit warmer this week ahead of a big weekend cooldown

BILLINGS — A few snow showers will linger in eastern MT on Monday into early Tuesday with a few inches of accumulation possible. Blowing snow is expected east of Yellowstone County through Tuesday. Winds gusting over 40 mph west of Yellowstone County, especially from Big Timber to Harlowton, are expected through Monday night. Daytime highs on Monday will be mainly in the 30s.

High pressure brings mainly dry conditions Tuesday through Thursday ahead of a trough that is projected to move in late Thursday into early Friday, bringing a chance of at least light snow through weekend.

Strong gap flow winds will remain possible Wednesday and especially Thursday along the western foothills with gusts in excess of 50 mph.

After seeing highs mainly in the 30s on Tuesday then 30s and 40s on Wednesday and Thursday, models are indicating a big cooldown heading into the weekend. In fact, the coldest air of the season so far may be heading our way with highs in the 20s on Friday before dipping into the single digits and teens Saturday and Sunday.

Lows will be in the teens and 20s through Thursday night, mainly single digits Friday night then mainly below zero across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com