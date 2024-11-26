Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit warmer then cooling way down again

BILLINGS — It will be another dry day on Tuesday with daytime highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. A few snow showers are possible across our western mountains. It will also quite windy from Livingston to Nye with gusts up to 50 mph possible through lunchtime.

Wednesday starts off dry and will be a good day for holiday travel ahead of a return of snow chances Wednesday night into Thanksgiving (mainly less than an inch) and then again Friday morning through Saturday morning. Up to a couple of inches of total snow is possible across the region over the holiday.

Mainly dry conditions are expected Saturday afternoon through early next week as high pressure builds in. A warming trend is also expected to kick in with a return to highs in the 40s by Tuesday.

Daytime highs will range from the mid 20s (east) to upper 30s on Wednesday then 20s and 30s on Thanksgiving Day through the weekend.

Lows will mainly be in the 10s and 20s Tuesday night then mainly 10s (some 20s) Wednesday night through through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

