Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit of snow and even colder this week

BILLNGS — A couple of rounds of snow this week will be followed by the coldest air so far this season. Wind near the mountains by next weekend only warm us slightly and could blow around snow on the ground.

Light snow can be expected Monday through Tuesday morning, and again Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Overall accumulations look light but more is expected in the north-facing mountain slopes.

A cold snap with temperatures in the single digits above / below zero seems likely Friday and Saturday mornings. Temperatures nudge up a little over the weekend, but winds increase around the Livingston area Friday and into the weekend.