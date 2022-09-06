Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler today, Record heat tomorrow

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure moving across Canada will sling slightly cooler air into our area today. This will cool daytime temperatures down a bit this afternoon with highs in the 80s and 90s. Westerly flow will ease a bit today, but air quality will remain unhealthy for those with respiratory issues due to wildfire smoke.

We’ll have a shot at record heat on Wednesday (Miles City and Sheridan, WY could tie or set an all-time record high for September- 106°) as high pressure amplifies and hot air surges in. It will also be very dry with humidity percentages as low as the single digits and gusts between 30-55 mph.

Monsoonal moisture makes a return to the forecast with a few spotty showers possible as early as tomorrow night. Scattered showers likely on Thursday with a thunderstorm not out of the question.

A strong cold front pushes through on Thursday with much colder air trailing behind making for a much cooler Friday. If the front comes in early enough, temperatures could fall during the day on Thursday. Scattered showers remain in the forecast on Friday with snow possible in the Bighorns. The weekend aims to be dry.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90 today, 90s/100s on Wednesday, 70s/80s on Thursday, 50s/60s on Friday, 60s/70s on Saturday then 70s/80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through Wednesday night, 40s/50s on Thursday night, 30s/40s Friday night and Saturday night then 40s/50s Sunday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

