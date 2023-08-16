Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler today, More record heat possible before the weekend

BILLINGS — A cold front will knock daytime temperatures down a bit today with highs in the 80s and 90s, but some areas will remain quite hot. Gusty winds chasing behind the front could reach over 40 mph. Combined with the low humidity, this will elevate the possibility of fire danger. Don't do anything outdoors today that could cause sparking.

High pressure will continue to dominate as we head into the weekend with dry conditions remaining in place at least through Friday. Another cold front is forecast to drop through from Canada that will bring a cool down across the weekend.

Moisture will make a return to the area bringing a chance of showers Friday night through the weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day.

For those who are sensitive to smoke, surface smoke from the western wildfires could be an issue today so you'll want to monitor the situation before heading outdoors for an extended period of time.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s/90s today, 90s/100s tomorrow and Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 60s for the rest of the work week then 50s/60s for the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com