Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler through the weekend with not much rain

BILLINGS — As the Pacific low that brought some rain and thunderstorms yesterday exits to the southeast of us, cooler air will move in allowing daytime highs to retreat mainly into the upper 80s to low 90s Friday through Monday.

Daytime heating could still lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon into the evening, especially east and south of Billings before high pressure builds in across the weekend with mainly dry conditions on tap. Still, keeping a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms in the forecast.

High pressure will dig in even more on Monday, so not expecting any rain across the region through the middle of the week ahead of a trough that will put a chance of showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Wednesday night into Thursday.

A hot airmass will move across the area beginning Tuesday, warming daytime temperatures into the mid 90s to around 100° through Thursday. Record heat will be possible.

Western wildfire smoke will continue to bring hazy skies across the area Friday. As winds shift in from the north on Saturday, smoke from Canadian wildfires will impact the area.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com