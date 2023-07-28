Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler than the norm today with severe storms possible

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy the coolest day of the week as Billings will only get into the 80s for the first time since July 20th. Most of the area will hit the 80s today as well.

There is a MARGINAL risk for severe storms this afternoon into the evening including in Billings (see attached graphic) with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain possible.

Although high pressure will still be an influence on the area, southwesterly flow kicks in for the weekend bringing in moisture from the Pacific. Several shots of energy riding under the high pressure will allow for daily scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms (some could turn severe this weekend) through the middle of next week. Rain chances will hover around 10-30% during that stretch.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today and tomorrow, 90s Sunday through Tuesday, 80s/90s on Wednesday then 80s on Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in 50s/60s tonight and Saturday night then mainly 60s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com