Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler, but still warmer-than-average

BILLINGS — A weak cold front will sweep through on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler daytime highs that will still remain warmer-than-average in the low to upper 80s from west to east. A few spots could still crack 90°. Winds will be gusty at times through the afternoon before easing up heading into the evening. With strong winds, hot temperatures, and low humidity, a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for eastern MT down into WY. Don't cause a spark!

Daytime temperatures will be mainly in the 80s Friday through the weekend, but some areas could crack 90° again on Sunday.

Another cold front will bring much cooler afternoon temperatures on Monday with highs mainly in the 60s before warming into the 60s and 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Some models are hinting at another cooldown on Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Still lots of uncertainty on that, though.

In terms of rain, it will stay very dry through the weekend. Outlooks show dry conditions persisting into the first week of October.

