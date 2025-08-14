Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A bit cooler on Thursday

BILLINGS — An area of low pressure moving across Canada will push a weak cold front through the region Thursday, cooling temperatures down 5–10 degrees from Wednesday, with highs in the mid-80s to low 90s. Hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms remain possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.

We can expect a typical summertime pattern Friday through next week, with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s and only a slight chance of thunderstorms each day as weak disturbances move through. Some locations could flirt with 100° next Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s and 60s through the middle of next week.

