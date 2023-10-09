Q2 Billings Area Weather: A big swing from Tuesday into Wednesday

BILLINGS — We are already seeing the first signs of our warm and dry weather pattern breaking down. But expect one more day with sunshine and much warmer than average temperatures Tuesday before the changes arrive.

After starting off mainly in the 40s Tuesday, temperatures will once again reach to the 70s to lower 80s. As our next weather system moves in, we may see a few isolated thunderstorms from Livingston to Harlowton to White Sulphur Springs.

As the system continues to edge into the region Tuesday night into Wednesday, the chance of rain goes up as the temperatures come down. Highs will be mainly in the 50s to low 60s on Wednesday and 40s to low 50s on Thursday.

There is a decent amount of moisture coming in, and some of the area could pick up over an inch of precipitation especially through northern Wyoming. Snow levels will come down to 7000 feet in some cases, with six to 12 inches possible in the mountains West of Billings, and up to 18 inches possible in the Big Horn mountains for the highest peaks.

As the system winds out of the area Thursday night into Friday, temperatures edge up to mainly the 60s for the highs through the weekend and early next week. Friday and Saturday could be especially cool with lows in the low 30s before warming back to the upper 30s to low 40s.