Q2 Billings Area Weather: A big drop in temperatures comes with some snow

Slick roads will develop in some places
FORECAST MONDAY EVENING JAN 17, 2022
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 19:33:50-05

BILLINGS — After a very mild Monday, the timing of a Canadian cold front is key to Tuesday's weather.

Temperatures in Southern Montana / Northern Wyoming will remain mild through Tuesday morning, starting the day with reading in the 30s and even some low 40s. As the front pushes from north to south, temperatures will fall throughout the rest of the day.

Rain showers are possible ahead of the front, and that could freeze into an icy glaze before snow falls over top. That combination will create some hazardous roads from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

The coldest temperatures occur early Wednesday with temperatures ranging from the teens above zero to the teens below zero across eastern Montana and Wyoming. Wind chill values as cold as -35° are expected in northeast Montana.

Snow flurries could linger through Wednesday morning for some. Snow shold stay light east of Billings, but 1-3 inches from Billings to the west and south is expected.

