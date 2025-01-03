Q2 Billings Area Weather: A big blast of winter through Saturday night

BILLINGS — With warmer air interacting with the cold air that is firmly in place across the region, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Saturday night for much of the Q2 viewing area as the chance of snow increases from the southwest to the northeast. Expecting 2-3" of accumulation through tonight in Billings, Livingston, Big Timber, Harlowton, and Roundup. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Friday afternoon in the Beartooths and Absarokas where over a foot of snow could fall.

A Winter Storm Warning will also be in effect Friday morning through late Saturday afternoon in Garfield and Petroleum counties with 6-9" possible.

An upper-level trough along with an area of low pressure will bring a chance of hefty snow across Friday night through Saturday night. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for portions of south central and southeast MT and north central WY Friday night through Saturday night with 4-8" possible. Blowing and drifting snow could also be a big issue.

Snow tapers off on Sunday, but another shot of snow will be possible Monday.

Daytime highs will range from the 10s east to 30s west Friday through Tuesday then 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Nighttime lows will range from the single digits east to 20s west through the middle of next week with some areas in eastern MT dipping below zero Saturday night through Monday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com