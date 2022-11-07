Q2 Billings Area Weather: A big blast of Winter arrives

BILLINGS — Old Man Winter drops in for a visit this week.

Most of the area will be dry today as we start off with the "warmest" daytime temperatures of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s. Eastern snow showers will be possible this morning before moving off to the northeast as the day rolls along. Periods of heavy snow will linger in the Beartooths/Absarokas through tomorrow with 10"+ possible.

A strong Canadian cold front drops through tonight kicking up a few snow showers as early as the 5 pm rush in Billings and areas north, west and southwest. A steady helping of snow showers will hover over these same areas through tomorrow morning (1-3" could fall) then briefly move east before tapering off in the afternoon.

After a break through late evening, the snow really kicks in early Wednesday morning as a strong low impacts the area causing possible winter storm conditions. Expect on and off snow showers through Thursday with up to 6-8" possible. The western mountains could receive up to 16" total for the week. These totals all depend on where the low travels. Still some uncertainty on that. We'll keep you posted.

High pressure takes over on Friday bringing dry weather back into the forecast through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 10s/20s Tuesday through Thursday then mainly 20s Friday through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, single digits/teens tomorrow night then single digits Wednesday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

