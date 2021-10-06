Q2 Billings Area Weather: A big blast of Fall coming

BILLINGS — Clouds will build as the day progresses ahead of a cold front that will push through by tomorrow morning. This will give us a chance for rain Thursday as cooler air brings those daytime temperatures down.

There will be a few shots of energy behind the front to allow for showers Friday into Saturday morning as well. A chance for snow Thursday and Friday in the Beartooths and Bighorns.

A stronger cold front looks to pass through on Monday bringing a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix Tuesday in Billings and southern MT/northern WY. Billings could see its first freeze of the season Monday or Tuesday night.

The latest outlooks remain consistent with previous outlooks in terms of conditions and temperatures next week into the middle of October. Still leaning wetter and cooler than average.

Highs will range from the mid 70s to near 90° (east) today, low 60s to mid 70s tomorrow and Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend. Aiming for the 40s and 50s early next week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s tonight then 30s and 40s through the weekend. A good chance for the 20s and 30s next week.

-Miller Robson

