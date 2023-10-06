Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful weekend ahead

BILLINGS — Some areas are waking up to the first freeze of the season with temperatures dipping into the 20s.

Winds will turn more westerly today. This, combined with downslope flow, will bring warmer air into the region kicking off a warming trend that will bring 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine across the weekend.

Strong high pressure will keep dry conditions in place through early next week as daytime temperatures reach from the low 70s to near 80° on Monday. A cooling trend aims to move in starting on Tuesday.

Rain chances return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning thanks to a Pacific trough. High pressure returns on Thursday afternoon with dry conditions back in form. There is still some uncertainty on this so the timing will probably shift a bit. Stay tuned.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s/60s today, 70s across the weekend, 70s/80s on Monday, 60s/70s on Tuesday then 50s/60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight and tomorrow night then mainly 40s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com