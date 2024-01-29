Watch Now
Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful week awaits

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 08:17:21-05

BILLINGS — It will be a breezy start to the week with gusts of 25 to 35 mph expected today with daytime highs in the 50s and 60s. Billings, Livingston, and Sheridan could flirt with record temperatures this afternoon.

Highs will remain around 20° or more above normal through Thursday with more records in jeopardy. Nightly lows will be mainly in the 20s and 30s.

As we head into the weekend, outlooks are trending cooler and are trying to introduce moisture back into the area, but it's still too early to say for sure. We'll have to wait a day or two to see if the models come in line. Will keep you posted. Until then, enjoy the wonderful weather!

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

