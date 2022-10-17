Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful week ahead

BILLINGS — It will be a pretty benign weather pattern over the next couple of days.

High pressure will give us lots of sunshine, dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures with highs in the 60s and 70s through Thursday. Thursday looks like it's going to be our warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 70s possible.

We'll start to see a change in the weather pattern as we head into the weekend with a couple of cold fronts coming through the area that will bring those temperatures down and give us a chance of showers Saturday into Sunday. A stronger cold front on Saturday could bring mountain snow on Sunday and maybe a slight chance of lower elevation snow as well.

Looking ahead to next week, confidence is growing that a big cool down will move in and stay for the rest of the month. Will this give us a better chance of snow? Too early to say at this point, but we may not get out of the month without seeing some of the white stuff.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s/70s today through Thursday, 60s on Friday, 50s/60s on Saturday then 40s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com