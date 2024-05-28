Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful Tuesday, A stormy Wednesday

BILLINGS — High pressure will keep the area dry again on Tuesday as temperatures warm up into the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon under a good bit of sunshine. With these warmer temperatures, be on the lookout for rising water levels in streams, creeks, and rivers. The water will also be very cold so use caution if you plan to take a dip.

Unsettled weather returns to the forecast on Wednesday as an area of low pressure slides through by the evening. This will bring a chance for showers and even a few strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening with gusty winds, periods of heavy rainfall and lightning, and large hail possible, especially in eastern Montana.

Models show generally a quarter to a half inch (give or take) of rainfall across the area before the system moves out by early Thursday afternoon. There is a small chance for excessive rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in prone areas. A chance for daily showers will remain in the area Thursday through the weekend, but most areas won't see a drop.

A cold front associated with the low also moves through on Wednesday so we can expect cooler daytime temperatures Thursday and Friday with highs mainly in the 60s before rebounding into the 70s and possibly a few 80s on Sunday into Monday.

Outlooks show a warmer and drier than average start to June.

