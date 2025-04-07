Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful start to the week

BILLINGS — A high-pressure ridge will keep dry and sunny conditions in place on Monday as daytime highs climb into the upper 60s to low 70s for much of the area, while parts of eastern Montana will be a bit cooler. It will be windy along the western foothills with gusts between 30–40 mph, especially in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through Tuesday, kicking off a few days of unsettled and cooler weather. A few disturbances behind the front will bring chances of mountain snow and lower elevation rain from Tuesday through late Wednesday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday afternoon.

A blend of models shows the Beartooths and Absarokas with a chance to pick up well over 6" of snowfall, while the Pryors and Bighorns could get up to 6". Adjacent foothills could also pick up a couple of inches. The lower elevations could receive around between .10"- .25" of rainfall.

Winds will be breezy to windy behind the front, especially across the western foothills, with gusts between 30–40 mph through Tuesday and then increasing to 40–55 mph on Wednesday.

High pressure brings dry weather back into the area late Wednesday night through Friday. Some models are suggesting another cold front moving in Friday night into Saturday morning, with more precipitation in tow for the weekend. There is still some uncertainty with this, so will keep chances on the low end for now.

Daytime highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly in the 60s on Thursday, rising to the 70s on Friday, then returning to mainly 60s over the weekend.

Lows will be in the 30s and 40s on Monday night, mainly in the 30s Tuesday night and Wednesday night, then back to 30s and 40s from Thursday night through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com