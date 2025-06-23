Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful start to the first week of summer

BILLINGS — After a soggy and cool end to the first weekend of summer, high pressure will bring mostly dry conditions and warmer daytime temperatures on Monday, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. However, some areas—including Billings and Sheridan, WY—could start the day with record low temperatures and even some frost on the ground in our western counties.

A slight chance of daily rain showers and isolated thunderstorms remains in the forecast through Thursday, along with a warming trend that will push highs into the upper 80s and possibly a few low 90s by Thursday.

There is a chance of strong to severe storms in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with gusty winds and hail being the main concerns. We'll need to keep an eye on Wednesday as well.

A Pacific trough is forecast to move in by the end of the week, knocking daytime temperatures down into the low to mid-80s on Friday, then into the upper 70s to low 80s across the weekend. The trough will also bring a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s and 40s on Monday night, then generally in the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com