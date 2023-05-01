Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful start to May

BILLINGS — We’ll enjoy more sunshine today as afternoon highs stay above the norm. In fact, expecting warmer than average temperatures for the week. Some areas will reach into the 80s by tomorrow.

An omega block (an area of high pressure sandwiched between two areas of low pressure) will keep dry conditions in place through mid-week (there will be a chance of showers in the Beartooths tomorrow afternoon) before breaking down and allowing moisture to move into the area. We'll have a slight chance of rain on Wednesday and Thursday with a good chance of thunderstorms on Friday. Showers remain possible on Saturday before tapering off by Sunday.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s today, 70s/80s tomorrow through Thursday then 60s/70s Friday through Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 30s/40s tonight, 40s/50s tomorrow night through Thursday night then 40s Friday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com