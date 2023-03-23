Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful Spring day

BILLINGS — An upper ridge of high pressure will keep dry conditions in place today. It will also be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the 50s. The mountains could still get a few snow showers with little accumulation. Things change as we head into the evening as a disturbance (trough) coming out of the west will start to push rain and snow into areas just west of Yellowstone County.

The rain moves into Billings late Friday afternoon ahead of a Pacific cold front that will slide through by Friday night and turn the rain to snow. A chance of snow showers stays with us through the weekend. A couple of inches could fall in the lower elevations by Sunday night especially along a line and south between Lewistown and Alzada. Over a foot will be possible in the mountains.

Monday looks to be a quiet day ahead of what could be another winter system coming in by mid-week. Still some uncertainty there. We'll continue to keep watch.

Ice jams are occurring in southeast MT. Watch out for flooding in areas prone to such along the Yellowstone and Powder rivers over the next few weeks.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today and Friday then 30s/40s Saturday through mid next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight through Saturday night then 10s/20s Sunday night through mid next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com