Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful first day of Fall

BILLINGS — Good morning.

Downslope flow will continue to warm us up today as we reach into the mid 80s on this first day of Fall which officially arrives at 1:21 PM.

A weak cold front moves through tonight bringing more seasonal daytime highs tomorrow and Friday before another warm up comes for the weekend into the first part of next week.

Surface smoke will remain light today so air quality will be good.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to mid 80s today, mid 60s to mid 70s tomorrow and Friday then mid 70s to mid 80s Saturday into early next week. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 40s and 50s through next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

