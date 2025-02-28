Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beautiful end to February

BILLINGS — We can expect beautiful weather through the weekend into Monday afternoon with dry conditions and warmer-than-average temperatures with 40s, 50s, and some 60s for highs and 20s and 30s for lows. Snowmelt and ice jams remain a flooding concern due to the warmer temperatures. Flood Watches and Flood Advisories remain in effect for portions of the region.

A low pressure system is forecast to bring rain then snow early next week. A couple of inches could accumulate by Tuesday in the lower elevations while the mountains could get several inches. Still some uncertainty on this. Will keep you updated.

It will also cool down early next week as chilly Canadian moves in. Daytime highs will be in the 30s on Tuesday then 30s and 40s on Wednesday. A warming trend kicks in on Thursday.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com