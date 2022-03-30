Q2 Billings Area Weather: A beaut of a Wednesday

BILLINGS — It will be a dry, pleasant day with highs rebounding into the 40s, 50s, and even some 60s this afternoon.

Several disturbances are projected to sweep through the area through early next week. The first will be a cold front out of the west that will bring a chance of rain and snow showers tomorrow and perhaps Friday.

Another shortwave moves through on Saturday kicking up isolated showers by the evening. Sunday and Monday aim to be dry days.

A cold front comes through on Tuesday bringing a chance of more rain.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday then 50s and 60s across the weekend into early next week.

Lows will be in the 20s and 30s through the weekend then mainly 40s early next week.

-Miller Robson

